The West Sussex areas with the highest 0-star food hygiene rating percentage

By Matt Pole
Published 20th Jul 2024, 13:49 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 13:54 BST
A new report ranks the areas in West Sussex based on their 0-star food and hygiene ratings.

Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors and Online Marketing Surgery have analysed the 23 settlements with the highest population in West Sussex, to identify the areas with 0-star food and hygiene ratings.

Online Marketing Surgery used the UK Food Standards Agency's open data, where they filtered the results to include hygiene ratings of all, 0, and 5.

The total number of search results for each hygiene rating category was recorded.

To standardise the data for comparison, the results were converted into percentages.

A new report ranks the areas in West Sussex based on their 0-star food and hygiene ratings.

1. The West Sussex areas with the highest 0-star food hygiene rating percentage

A new report ranks the areas in West Sussex based on their 0-star food and hygiene ratings. Photo: Jason Leung

West Chiltington is the area with the most (7.14%) 0-star food and hygiene ratings

2. West Chiltington

West Chiltington is the area with the most (7.14%) 0-star food and hygiene ratings Photo: Google

Selsey is the area with the second-most (0.46%) 0-star food and hygiene ratings

3. Selsey

Selsey is the area with the second-most (0.46%) 0-star food and hygiene ratings Photo: Google

Southwick is the area with the third-most (0.40%) 0-star food and hygiene ratings

4. Southwick

Southwick is the area with the third-most (0.40%) 0-star food and hygiene ratings Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice