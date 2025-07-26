These are the 10 cheapest areas for a pint in Sussex

By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jul 2025, 12:33 BST
A new report ranks the cheapest areas for a pint in Sussex.

Online Marketing Surgery and MG Timber have created their Pint Report, which looks at areas in Sussex with the lowest price for a beer.

Online Marketing Surgery collated the average price for a pint in cities and towns across Sussex using data Numbeo in 2025.

You can view the 10 cheapest areas for a pint in Sussex in the gallery below.

The average price of a pint in Arun was £2, according to the new report

2. Arun

The average price of a pint in Arun was £2, according to the new report Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images

The average price of a pint in Crawley was £4.40, according to the new report

3. Crawley

The average price of a pint in Crawley was £4.40, according to the new report Photo: Contributed

The average price of a pint in Chichester was £4.75, according to the new report

4. Chichester

The average price of a pint in Chichester was £4.75, according to the new report Photo: English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images

