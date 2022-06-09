These are the best chippies to grab fish and chips in the Chichester, Bognor Regis, Bosham, Bracklesham, Eartham, East Wittering, Selsey and Walderton area - according to Trip Advisor

Whether you have a takeaway at home or eat them on the beach there’s nothing quite like them.
See below for the best chippies in Chichester and the surrounding area to pick up some fish and chips in the 'quick bites' category according to Tripadvisor.
1. 1 LA Fish
LA Fish, 110 The Hornet, Chichester PO19 7JR England+44 1243 775454 (credit Google Images)
Photo: Joss Roupell
2. 2 Den's Fish Bar
Den's Fish Bar, 163 High Street, Selsey, Chichester PO20 0PZ England+44 1243 605467 (credit Google Images)
Photo: Joss Roupell
3. 4 Moby's Fish and Chips
Moby's Fish and Chips, 2 Bracklesham Lane, Chichester PO20 8HP England+44 1243 670748 (credit Google Images)
Photo: Joss Roupell
4. 5 Smallfry
Smallfry, 5A The Parade Pagham, Bognor Regis PO21 4TW England+44 1243 262405 (credit Google Images)
Photo: Joss Roupell