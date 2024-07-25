Our reporters have pulled their expertise and knowledge together to compile a list of the county’s finest tea rooms.
Here are the eight best tea rooms in Sussex, according to our reporters at SussexWorld.
2. Jo Jo's Tearoom, Eastbourne
Sam Pole, who writes for the Eastbourne Herald, said: "Located on Seaside Road in Eastbourne, Jo Jo’s Tearoom provides everything you would want in a sophisticated tea room in the heart of the town. The establishment offers delicious afternoon teas including a selection of tasty sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam and a variety of delicious cakes presented on a collection of three tier plates on classic chinaware. Open on Tuesdays until Sundays this is everything that you would want in an authentic tea room."Photo: Contributed
3. The Beehive Cafe & Kitchen, Rustington
Communities champion Sussex West, Elaine Hammond, said: "The Beehive Cafe & Kitchen in Rustington is a cosy tearoom and a true neighbourhood hub. It has long had a great reputation as The Honeypot Cafe but recently changed its name to The Beehive Cafe & Kitchen. The management, staff and food are all the same, it's simply a facelift and a rebrand. Expect table service, delicious homemade cakes and lovely afternoon teas."Photo: Contributed
4. Bondwood Tearoom, Felpham
Connor Gormley, who covers the Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst areas, said: "A quaint, homely little tearoom that feels a lot like going to your nan's, Bondwood Tearoom has lovely teas with quirky cosies and plenty of classic British fare: scones, pastries, cakes and sandwiches, all, tucked away in the charming coastal village of Felpham. Well worth a visit."Photo: Google
