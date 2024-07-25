2 . Jo Jo's Tearoom, Eastbourne

Sam Pole, who writes for the Eastbourne Herald, said: "Located on Seaside Road in Eastbourne, Jo Jo’s Tearoom provides everything you would want in a sophisticated tea room in the heart of the town. The establishment offers delicious afternoon teas including a selection of tasty sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam and a variety of delicious cakes presented on a collection of three tier plates on classic chinaware. Open on Tuesdays until Sundays this is everything that you would want in an authentic tea room."Photo: Contributed