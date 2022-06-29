The Nyetimber vintage 1968 Routemaster bus is heading to Brighton seafront

People will be able to indulge in an afternoon tea on-board a vintage 1968 Routemaster bus when it visits Brighton’s British Airways i360 beach terrace.

The special Nyetimber bus will be parked up on the beach terrace from Friday, July 8, until Sunday, July 10, and guests can book a table on the upper deck for an afternoon tea with a glass of Nyetimber’s Classic Cuvee or Rose in a BA i360 souvenir glass.

The afternoon tea, which is served at noon, 2pm or 4pm, includes finger sandwiches with traditional scones and sweet treats and costs £45 per person or £38.25 for resident members and annual pass holders (£47 and £39.95 for the Rose). Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.

There is also an option to book a visit to the bus or private terrace for £9, which includes a glass of Nyetimber Classic Cuvee. Walk-up entry will be available but ticket holders will have priority and get a 10 per cent discount for pre-booking.

Find out more and book at https://britishairwaysi360.com/tickets/nyetimber-bus-afternoon-tea/ and https://britishairwaysi360.com/tickets/nyetimber-bus-at-ba-i360/

The afternoon teas will be made by the i360’s West Beach Bar and Kitchen so people will be able to purchase one after the event and may wish to do a sparkling wine flight on the i360.