A popular restaurant is giving away free ice cream sundaes if the temperature gets high enough in Sussex and Surrey this summer.

The temperature is rising and the humidity is climbing, so to help Brits beat the heat, each Zizzi restaurant is giving away 29 free ice cream sundaes, every time the local weather hits 29°C throughout July, totalling 4,002 free sundaes across all restaurants.

To claim their free frozen treat, all chill seekers need to do is show that their current location is 29°C or higher on their phone’s weather app.

To satisfy their sweet tooth and keep cool, Brits can choose from:

Caramello Sundae, salted caramel gelato and vanilla gelato with freshly whipped cream. Topped with a honeycomb cheesecake slice, salted caramel sauce, caramel crunch and a stroopwafel.

Dragon Fruit & Wild Strawberry Sundae, dragon fruit sorbet and panna cotta & wild strawberry gelato, topped with pink meringue, freshly whipped

cream and strawberry coulis.

Chocolate Brownie Sundae, chocolate gelato, salted caramel gelato, rich chocolate brownie and freshly whipped cream. Topped with honeycomb and chocolate & salted caramel sauces to pour.

Katy Lomax, brand and customer experience director at Zizzi, said: “We know that Brits are obsessed with discussing the weather, and there’s nothing better than something refreshing to cool you down on a hot day, especially when it’s free.

“We want to help as many people as possible beat the heat with one of our delicious sundaes. Get them while it’s hot!”

The Caramello and Dragon Fruit & Wild Strawberry sundaes are part of Zizzi’s limited edition summer special guests, which are available to order à la carte, or as part of the Summer Set Menu.

Zizzi is giving away 29 free ice cream sundaes per restaurant, whenever the local temperature hits 29°C, totalling over 4,000 frozen treats

The three-course meal is available from £27.50 and is the perfect, budget-friendly way to enjoy delicious summer dining with friends and family.

Zizzi has restaurants in Brighton, Camberley, Chichester, Farnham, Guildford, Haywards Heath, Kingston, Sutton, and Woking.

To find your closest Zizzi go to https://www.zizzi.co.uk/find-your-zizzi.