A pizza chain has revealed when it is due to open a new branch at the former site of a popular Indian restaurant.

Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana will be at the unit previously occupied by the Chilli Pickle in Jubilee Square, Brighton.

Rudy’s already has branches in many locations including London, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and Birmingham.

A spokesperson said: "Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana, the beloved Manchester-born pizza group, is setting its sights on the South Coast, opening a new pizzeria in Brighton this Spring. Bringing its famed Neapolitan pizzas to the seaside city, the new pizzeria will stay true to its roots, serving soft, fresh dough pizzas cooked in just 60 seconds, using the finest ingredients from Naples.

Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana is opening a branch in Sussex. Pic: Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana

"Occupying the former Chilli Pickle site on Jubilee Square in the heart of Brighton’s North Laine, the new restaurant will feature Rudy’s signature minimalist and industrial-style decor in a spacious 3,500 square-foot unit with approximately 160 covers for dining.

"Since launching in 2015 in Ancoats, Manchester, Rudy’s quickly gained a cult following for its authentic Neapolitan dough and quality ingredients. Having taken on London, with fresh pizzerias in Soho’s Wardour Street, Tottenham Court Road, Spitalfields and Shoreditch, the new opening will mark the brand’s 31st pizzeria in the country."

They added: "The new Rudy’s Brighton will also bring opportunities for recruitment across 30 positions, with a particular focus on manager and highly skilled pizzaiolo roles. The award-winning employer also recently launched its dedicated Rudy’s pizzaiolo academy to teach both experienced chefs and first-time pizzaioli the Rudy’s classic Neapolitan style. Rudy’s will be holding recruitment days for both full or part-time positions closer to the opening date, and applicants can send their CV via [email protected]."

The Chilli Pickle has moved 6-8 Meeting House Lane, Brighton.

The former Chilli Pickle site in Jubilee Street, Brighton. Pic: staff

