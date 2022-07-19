The Tinwood Estate near Chichester has scooped a host of international awards this year.

On July 19, boss Art Tukker said: “Our vineyard here at Tinwood has been enjoying these unprecedented levels of sunshine and warmth.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It has come at a great time of year as the grapes are swelling and soon will begin to ripen. Vines thrive in a Mediterranean climate such as we have been seeing recently here in Sussex.

Tinwood Estate near Chichester

"Cropping levels are good, quality looks exceptional and we are expecting one of the earliest harvests on record!

"We are already looking forward to seeing what the wines from this hot 2022 vintage will taste like. In the meantime we are keeping cool with a ice bucket and our favourite bottle of Tinwood.”

According to Tinwood, this is why Sussex wine is so good:

Sussex now holds a PDO status (Protected Designation of Origin) along with the likes of Champagne and Margaux. Sussex wine has finally been recognised for producing high-quality wine, which now has an appellation, putting Sussex firmly on the wine map with protected status.

A large majority of vines in Sussex were planted 15 years ago, meaning they are now coming to an age where the quality of grapes and wine is exceptional.

Local vineyards have brought a diverse tourism aspect to Sussex; there's so much to see and do at your local vineyard. Offering the public, a more expansive range of "things to do."

Tinwood has attended some of the most prestigious wine competitions in the last few months with Tinwood being awarded Gold medals among thousands of fellow Sparkling Wines & Champagnes, which has been a huge achievement.

The quality of soil near the South Downs and close to the sea enables the production of fresh lively wines of a superb quality which has been impressing wine critics and the public alike.