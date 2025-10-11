Three Sussex 'icons' come together to launch new beer
Global DJ legend Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook), award winning craft brewers UnBarred Brewery, and Brighton illustrator George Fox have joined forces to launch Right Beer, Right Now – a new ‘crisp, hop-forward’ lager.
The beer will debut on Tuesday, October 14 at the Brighton Royal Theatre, coinciding with Fatboy Slim’s book launch with Sony.
Followed by a launch party in UnBarred Brewery’s Brighton taproom on October 24 along with some activation around Brighton.
The beer is described as ‘bright citrus and grapefruit zest up front, followed by waves of pine, mango, and stone fruit, with floral and herbal undertones from Loral hops’.
George Fox’s can artwork features augmented reality triggers so drinkers will be able to scan the can to unlock a custom Fatboy Slim beat and visual loop.