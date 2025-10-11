Three Sussex 'icons' come together to launch new beer

Three Sussex ‘icons’ have come together to launch a new beer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Global DJ legend Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook), award winning craft brewers UnBarred Brewery, and Brighton illustrator George Fox have joined forces to launch Right Beer, Right Now – a new ‘crisp, hop-forward’ lager.

The beer will debut on Tuesday, October 14 at the Brighton Royal Theatre, coinciding with Fatboy Slim’s book launch with Sony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Followed by a launch party in UnBarred Brewery’s Brighton taproom on October 24 along with some activation around Brighton.

Global DJ legend Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook), award winning craft brewers UnBarred Brewery, and Brighton illustrator George Fox have joined forces to launch Right Beer, Right Now – a new ‘crisp, hop-forward’ lager. Picture: UnBarred Brewery

The beer is described as ‘bright citrus and grapefruit zest up front, followed by waves of pine, mango, and stone fruit, with floral and herbal undertones from Loral hops’.

George Fox’s can artwork features augmented reality triggers so drinkers will be able to scan the can to unlock a custom Fatboy Slim beat and visual loop.