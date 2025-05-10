Thriving Firle bakery created after ‘mental health breakdown’ stopped owner in her tracks

Paula said the impact of a mental health breakdown stopped her in her tracks. It took her time to recover and over that time she discovered a social enterprise called Stoneham Bakehouse, a space for people of all ages to come together to bake bread for the community.

She said: "I had a light bulb moment and I knew I wanted to be a baker, to share my love of food, seasonal cooking and breadmaking together with my love of connecting with people"

She says she loves the magic that happens when people come together to bake. And she went on: "In 2019 I started baking for the Firle community from my kitchen table. Taking orders, making loaves and delivering on my old postal bike, taking time to have a chat on the doorstep! Bread has an amazing way of connecting people and bringing joy."

She explained that when the pandemic hit, she decided to run a crowdfunding campaign to change her outhouse into a bakehouse. She explained the generosity of the estate, community, friends and family enabled Kitty Witch Bakehouse to be born.

She prepares and makes fresh artisan bread each week including sourdough, rye, spelt, a white tinned loaf and homemade sweet treats. She mills the rye and spelt grain in the bakehouse. "Making bread teaches you not to rush!" she smiles. The Bakehouse is, she says, somewhere people pop by for a chat, a chance to say hello and feel part of something greater.