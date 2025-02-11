Whether your catching up with mates, having a meeting, on a first date, or just need some time to yourself, having a good cafe seems more important than ever these days.
These are some of the best cafés you’ll find in Chichester. Let us know your favourite coffee spot. If we’ve missed your favourite, we’ll try to add it in next time.
1. Best Cafés in Chichester
Boston Tea Party is in first place with 4.5 stars out of 5 with 444 reviews. It can be found on Baffins Lane. They say 'there's something on the menu for everyone. It’s all about simple, made-to-order dishes that are sustainably sourced.' Photo: Boston Tea Party
2. Best Cafés in Chichester
A summary of the café by TripAdvisor reads: "Crispins restaurant has garnered positive recognition for serving fresh, high-quality dishes that cater to various dietary needs, with many guests commending the value provided through reasonable pricing, diverse options, and generous portions." They are second in the list with 4.5 stars out of 5 with 365 reviews. Photo: TripAdvisor
3. Best cafés in Chichester
In third is the Cockpit Cafe with an incredible five stars of five, with 70 reviews. It's based at the Tangmere Military Aviation Museum in the Chichester District and is known for their 'Cockpit Cream Teas'. Photo: TripAdvisor
4. Best Cafés in Chichester
Up next is The Fat Fig, with 4.5 stars out of 5 with 331 reviews. One customer said 'the breakfasts are to die for!' We reckon that's fairly high praise. They also specialise in Mediterranean options. Find it on South Street, in the West Sussex city. Photo: TripAdvisor