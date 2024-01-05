1 . Brasserie Blanc

Located at 1-2 Richmond House Church Square The Square, Chichester PO19 7BG. They have been given a Travellers' Choice award for 2023 by Tripadvisor and serve beautifully presented, reasonably priced food and drink. The food must be of a high quality too, with 4.5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor from over 1,600 reviews! This is definitely worth a look if you in the City. Photo: Brasserie Blanc