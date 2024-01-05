Here’s ten restaurants you can try in Chichester to kick-start your new year the right way! We’ve included fine dining, quick bites and comfort restaurants to keep your taste buds in check in January.
We’re listing ten restaurants in Chichester's culinary scene to capture the essence of the city’s varied gastronomic offerings. Whether you're a resident looking for a new go-to spot or a visitor eager to explore, our curated selection spans the spectrum of flavours and atmospheres.
Join us as we unveil the diverse tapestry of Chichester's culinary delights, from hidden gems to well-known establishments. This list promises a taste of the city’s rich flavours and the inviting warmth of its dining establishments.
1. Brasserie Blanc
Located at 1-2 Richmond House Church Square The Square, Chichester PO19 7BG. They have been given a Travellers' Choice award for 2023 by Tripadvisor and serve beautifully presented, reasonably priced food and drink. The food must be of a high quality too, with 4.5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor from over 1,600 reviews! This is definitely worth a look if you in the City. Photo: Brasserie Blanc
2. Lemongrass Chichester
Located on 5-6 St. Pancras, Chichester PO19 7SJ. This is a Thai restaurant in the heart of Chichester that has a reputation for serving quality Asian dishes. They also have a 2023 Traveller's Choice Award and have a 4.5 star rating out of 5 from 680 plus reviews. Photo: Lemongrass Chichester
3. Thyme & Chillies
Thyme & Chillies is located at 149 St. Pancras, Chichester, PO19 7SH. It's an Indian restaurant that provides welcoming, quality and faultless service and food, according to reviewers online. It has a 4.5 stars out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor. Photo: Thyme & Chillies
4. The Park Tavern
Ah, you just can't beat a roast! The Park Tavern is located on 11 Priory Road, Chichester, PO19 1NS. It's known for a quality roast that'll set you up nicely and has a 4.5 star review on Tripadvisor. Photo: The Park Tavern