Top 10 pubs in Chichester for 2025 revealed

We’ve taken a look at the latest reviews and ratings on Chichester’s best pubs to create a list of spots you might want to visit in 2025 for a chilled drink, or even a pub crawl.
In a world that moves at a scarily fast pace, there's something quite charming about a good quality pub. These establishments, with their rich history, have stood the test of time in providing an ambience that many love a couple of pints or more in.
Here’s our list. We take no liability if you end up trying to conquer all these pubs in one day!
And no matter where these pubs fall on the list, we think they’re all worth your time. If we’ve missed your favourite spot, give us your suggestion in the comments.
1. Top pubs in Chichester
With a brand new renovation of the place, the Chantry is a top pick for anyone looking for a pint at any time. They also do gigs and DJ sets on some evenings, which gives the place a real buzz. In the afternoons, their bottomless brunch offer also has some really good value. Located on 27-28 South Street, it's even an ideal pub for a pool game after work. On TripAdvisor, it has 4.5 starts out of 5, with over 290 reviews. To find out more information about the pub, visit: www.socialpubandkitchen.co.uk/chantry-chichester Photo: Henry Bryant
2. Top pubs in Chichester
Now we have The Hole in the Wall pub located on St Martin's Street. A statement on their website says they are a 'cozy, dog-friendly brewpub offering house and local beers, ciders and real ales with hearty fare'. They have over 950 Google reviews with an average rating of 4.4 on that. Photo: Google Reviews
3. Top Pubs in Chichester
The Old Cross on 65 North Street, Chichester is the next pub. It's rated 3.5 stars out of 5 with 416 reviews. Right in the heart of Chichester, it's a place to relax and socialise with a traditional British pub setting. If you're at the top of North Street, it's a great place to stop, take a seat and sip on your beverage of choice. Photo: Contributed
4. Top pubs in Chichester
The Eastgate is next, this pub has 4 .5 stars but has a total of 77 reviews. It's located at 4, The Hornet, Chichester. This is another traditional pub which has a warm feeling when you enter. It's got a unique feel to it, and they regularly have gigs there. Photo: Contributed
