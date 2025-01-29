Top 10 pubs in Chichester for 2025 revealed

With a brand new renovation of the place, the Chantry is a top pick for anyone looking for a pint at any time. They also do gigs and DJ sets on some evenings, which gives the place a real buzz. In the afternoons, their bottomless brunch offer also has some really good value. Located on 27-28 South Street, it's even an ideal pub for a pool game after work. On TripAdvisor, it has 4.5 starts out of 5, with over 290 reviews. To find out more information about the pub, visit: www.socialpubandkitchen.co.uk/chantry-chichester