Top 14 places to get ice cream in West Sussex, according to Tripadvisor

Whether you’re out and about and want a cone with your favourite flavour at the seaside or to sit down with a delicious treat in a cafe, here are the top places to go, according to reviews on Tripadvisor.
1 / 3
Whether you’re out and about and want a cone with your favourite flavour at the seaside or to sit down with a delicious treat in a cafe, here are the top places to go, according to reviews on Tripadvisor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.