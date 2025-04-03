Here are the best places for ice cream according to reviews on TripadvisorHere are the best places for ice cream according to reviews on Tripadvisor
Top 14 places to get ice cream in West Sussex, according to Tripadvisor

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 15:47 BST
With summer on the way it’s time to enjoy a tasty ice cream.

Whether you’re out and about and want a cone with your favourite flavour at the seaside or to sit down with a delicious treat in a cafe, here are the top places to go, according to reviews on Tripadvisor.

Pinks Parlour when it opened in Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis, in 2019. Pic Steve Robards SR1912661

1. Pinks Parlour

Pinks Parlour when it opened in Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis, in 2019. Pic Steve Robards SR1912661 Photo: Steve Robards

Fiordilatte, Warwick Street, Worthing. Photo: Google Streetview

2. Fiordilatte

Fiordilatte, Warwick Street, Worthing. Photo: Google Streetview Photo: Google

G-Lite, Warwick Street, Worthing. Photo: Google Streetview

3. G-Lite

G-Lite, Warwick Street, Worthing. Photo: Google Streetview Photo: Google

The Mug Tree Tea Room, Ship Street, East Grinstead. Photo: Google Streetview

4. The Mug Tree Tea Room

The Mug Tree Tea Room, Ship Street, East Grinstead. Photo: Google Streetview Photo: Google

