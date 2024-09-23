Top quality Italian red from Rocche Costamagna

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barolo is one of the top-quality red wines of Italy and Rocche Costamagna has been making delicious wines from this region since 1841. Based in La Morra, the most important municipality of the Barolo denomination, it is a story of family, tradition and dedication.

Barolo, made from the local Nebbiolo grape variety, is one of the most important wines of the Piedmont region of north-west Italy. The roots and heritage of the Costamagna winery stem from the Rocche Dell’Annunziata, a prestigious Cru vineyard, which the winery has cultivated for over 200 years. The ancient cellars were built in the Napoleonic era in the heart of the historic village of La Morra and have recently been restored to their former glory, ready to welcome visitors.

The Rocche Costamagna winery has a well-documented history, testifying to its long standing as a producer of fabulous wines. On the 15th of May 1841, the office of the Royal Military Command of the Province of Alba granted to Luigi Costamagna, the son of founder Francesco Antonio Costamagna, an official license “to retail the wines produced from his own vineyards in La Morra”.It is the first document that testifies the winemaking activity of the company, an important act, because it is an assessment of the quality of the wines produced in La Morra at that time and it granted Costamagna a certificate of excellence.

The current owner of the winery is Alessandro Locatelli, taking the reins in the 1980s. At that time Barolo wine was beginning to reveal its potential on international markets and establish itself among the most appreciated and prestigious red wines of the world. A period dedicated to the amelioration of winery practices and vineyard management followed, growing the experience in finding and settling the techniques that could emphasize the already incredible characteristics of La Morra terroir and the distinctive personality of Rocche Dell’Annunziata.

Outstanding Barolo from Rocche Costamagna

Pioneers in wine tourism in the region, the winery has been open for guided tours and tastings since the 1970s and today Rocche Costamagna is an elegant and relaxing spot for engaging wine experiences. Recent restoration of the ancient farmhouse has transformed part of the winery into a tasteful and welcoming guest house. Inaugurated in 2006, its four guest rooms are conceived like real Art Suites and embellished with antique furnishings and paintings by Claudia Ferraresi.

Rocche Costamagna prefers to make smooth and complex wines, rather than muscular and powerful. The aim is to respect the natural expression of the La Morra terroir, producing wines with an incredible feminine charm; an elegance that expresses itself with deep flavours and aromas rather than through power and body. In the words of Alessandro Locatelli “Our aim is to produce the strength of a classic, capable of always telling a new story, that can last over time”

The wines are aged in large Slavonian oak barrels for 18 months and 2 years for the Riserva wine. The Barolo Rocche Dell’Annunziata 2020 has notes of spice and balsamic on the nose, with an elegant, supple, fruit palate. The Riserva Bricco Francesco 2016 was aged 2 years in large oak and a further 3 years prior to sale. A superb wine with mellow tannins, great complexity and elegant structure. Intense garnet red, ripe black cherry and red plum characteristics on the long finish.

The wines are available in bond (ex duty and VAT) from Lay and Wheeler, one of the top wine importers. The 2020 is £26.50 in bond with a drinking window of 2026 to 2043 and the Riserva 2016 is £38.50 in bond, drinking from now to 2035.