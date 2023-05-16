Top Sussex bands lined up as Southwick Beer Cider & Music Festival returns bigger and better for 2023

​​Top Sussex bands including KXB and Burning Organ will be keeping the crowds entertained at the Southwick Beer Cider & Music Festival, as the major attraction for more than ten years returns bigger and better for 2023.

A wide choice of high-quality keg and cask beers from a range of local makers will be on offer, as well as a cider bar, and there will be an opportunity to meet local brewers.

The festival helps to raise funds for Southwick Community Centre and its facilities but mainly it is about welcoming people to an event that is sociable and enormous fun.

Bands play in the Barn Theatre during the evening sessions, with local rock legends and beer festival icons KXB scheduled to perform on Friday, May 26, and Burning Organ making a welcome return on Saturday, May 27. There will also be a Saturday afternoon acoustic live set from BBC Sussex favourites Tin Town in the large heritage garden.

The scene in the garden at Southwick Community Centre during the annual beer and music festival

This year, for the first time, you can buy an all-day Saturday ticket to cover the two sessions on May 27. For this option, click the 'book now' button for Saturday afternoon and then select the 'all day' option at £12.

Individually, the Friday session 6pm to 11pm costs £9, Saturday 12pm to 4.30pm is £6 and Saturday 6pm to 11pm is £7. The Saturday afternoon session is suitable for all the family and children under-six go free.

The festival curry will, of course, be on offer, as well as a delicious range of cooked food, ice creams and waffles. The centre bar will also be open for soft drinks, spirits and wine.

