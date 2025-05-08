TV personality Olly SmithTV personality Olly Smith
TV wine expert is guest of honour at Lewes bar opening

By Lesley Hixon
Published 8th May 2025, 13:01 BST
Wine expert and TV personality Olly Smith will be cutting the ribbon at the grand opening of Bar Squisito in Lewes tonight (Thursday, May 8).

The venue in The Needlemakers in West Street is also celebrating its launch with live music and cocktails.

A spokesperson said: “At Bar Squisito, we’ve curated an enchanting atmosphere where relaxation meets revelry. Immerse yourself in our exquisite cocktail list, discover our selection of sumptuous wines, and soak in the vibrant vibes that define the Squisito experience.”

