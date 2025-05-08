TV wine expert is guest of honour at Lewes bar opening

The venue in The Needlemakers in West Street is also celebrating its launch with live music and cocktails.
A spokesperson said: “At Bar Squisito, we’ve curated an enchanting atmosphere where relaxation meets revelry. Immerse yourself in our exquisite cocktail list, discover our selection of sumptuous wines, and soak in the vibrant vibes that define the Squisito experience.”
