Two East Sussex pubs feature in a list of the top 8 UK inns to enjoy a cosy autumn micro-break.

A list of 38 top tips for Autumn has been compiled by The Times newspaper.
Among the list are its 'Eight cosy pubs for a micro-break'.
The two East Sussex venues to feature are The Star at Alfriston and The George in Rye.
It describes The Star as: "A characterful 15th century inn in the pretty village of Alfriston with immaculate rooms, beautifully designed (and run) by the renowned Polizzi mother-and-daughter hotelier team."
It says of The George: "In antiques shop-filled Rye, this 16th century inn has electrically decorated bedrooms and a top restaurant."
