Two East Sussex pubs in list of top 8 UK inns to enjoy a cosy autumn micro-break

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 13:05 BST
Two East Sussex pubs feature in a list of the top 8 UK inns to enjoy a cosy autumn micro-break.

A list of 38 top tips for Autumn has been compiled by The Times newspaper.

Among the list are its 'Eight cosy pubs for a micro-break'.

The two East Sussex venues to feature are The Star at Alfriston and The George in Rye.

It describes The Star as: "A characterful 15th century inn in the pretty village of Alfriston with immaculate rooms, beautifully designed (and run) by the renowned Polizzi mother-and-daughter hotelier team."

It says of The George: "In antiques shop-filled Rye, this 16th century inn has electrically decorated bedrooms and a top restaurant."

See also:

Autumn days out - East Sussex beauty spot named one of the best UK trails that can be easily reached by public transport

East Sussex restaurant included in prestigious Michelin Guide

The Star in Alfriston (Photo by Jon Rigby)

1. _jon3902.JPG

The Star in Alfriston (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

The George in Rye

2. The George in Rye

The George in Rye Photo: staff

Related topics:AutumnRye
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice