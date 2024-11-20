Two Sussex pubs feature on 50 best Roasts Good Food Guide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Pubs Celebrate Spotlights in Good Food Guide’s 50 Best Sunday Roasts

The South East of England has proudly claimed two spots in The Good Food Guide’s 50 Best Sunday Roasts in Britain 2024, with two exceptional Sussex pubs earning well-deserved recognition for their culinary offerings. Representing West Sussex and East Sussex respectively, The Cat Inn in West Hoathly and The Plough in Rye demonstrate the region's dedication to the beloved British tradition of a Sunday roast.

The Cat Inn, West Hoathly, West Sussex

Nestled in the charming village of West Hoathly, The Cat Inn is renowned for its warm hospitality and attention to detail. This historic pub delivers a classic Sunday roast experience, emphasising locally sourced ingredients and traditional preparation techniques. Whether it’s succulent beef with Yorkshire puddings or perfectly roasted potatoes, the plates here exemplify care and quality. The Cat Inn’s recognition in The Good Food Guide reflects its commitment to elevating the humble Sunday roast into an art form while maintaining the essence of comfort food.

Stock image of a roast dinner

The Plough, Rye, East Sussex

On the other side of Sussex, The Plough in Rye has earned accolades for its modern yet homely approach to the quintessential roast. This pub combines contemporary flair with a respect for tradition, offering diners a memorable experience in the picturesque East Sussex countryside. Known for its tender meats and creative sides, The Plough focuses on the heartiness that a great Sunday meal needs to have. It’s inclusion on the list is a testament to its ability to attract both locals and visitors who seek excellence in every bite.

With Sussex's rich history of exceptional dining, the recognition of these two pubs encapsulates the county’s reputation as one of the a go-to destinations for food enthusiasts and those who like a roast!