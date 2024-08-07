UK Prosecco prices: where does Brighton rank?

Raise those glasses because National Prosecco Day is about to add some sparkle to your summer! On 13th August 2024, Prosecco lovers across the UK will be celebrating their favourite fizzy beverage.

This year, the team at leading Brighton hen party company, Fizzbox has done some sleuthing to uncover the cost of a glass of Prosecco in pubs and bars across popular UK cities and discovered that Brighton is the second most expensive destination for Prosecco.

The average price for a glass of Prosecco in the UK this year is £7.09. But if you’re in London, be prepared to spend a bit more, with an average cost of £8.96 per glass.

However, hot on London’s heels is Brighton, coming in as the second most expensive city to enjoy Prosecco, with an average price of £8.66 per glass. Brighton's vibrant nightlife and seaside charm come with a premium price for that perfect glass of fizz, but it’s worth it.

If you’re looking to enjoy your bubbles without emptying your wallet? Head up to Newcastle, where you can sip on a glass for just £6.14 on average, making it the cheapest spot in the UK. Sheffield and Colchester also offer wallet-friendly options, with an average price of £6.60 per glass.

Fizzbox’s research also reveals that last year, the average cost of a glass of Prosecco in the UK was £6.22, marking a 13% increase from 2023 to 2024. It seems our love for Prosecco is growing, and so are the prices.

The Top 5 Most Expensive UK Cities for a Glass of Prosecco 2024

London - £8.96

Brighton - £8.66

Oxford - £7.38

Belfast - £7.30

Edinburgh - £7.26

The Top 5 Cheapest UK Cities for a Glass of Prosecco 2024

Newcastle - £6.14

Sheffield - £6.60

Colchester - £6.60

Leicester - £6.66

Blackpool - £6.66

Prosecco has taken the UK by storm, and it is easy to see why. Prosecco has personality. It's bubbly, light, and refreshingly fruity, making it the life of any party. Brits love a good celebration, and Prosecco fits the bill perfectly, whether it's a casual brunch or a fancy soirée. Then there's the price point. Unlike its posh cousin, Champagne, Prosecco is super affordable. You don't need to break the bank to enjoy a glass (or bottle) of this sparkling joy. This means more clinking glasses and fewer worried wallets.

Prosecco is the chameleon of drinks. It pairs beautifully with everything from posh canapés to a simple bowl of crisps. And for those who love a cocktail twist, it’s the star ingredient in beloved concoctions like the Aperol Spritz.

As National Prosecco Day approaches, there's no better time to gather your friends, find your favourite spot and toast to the delicious drink that brings joy to so many. Whether you're indulging in a luxurious glass in London or enjoying a budget-friendly sip in Newcastle, cheers to National Prosecco Day and the sparkling moments it brings!