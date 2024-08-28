Unique tasting in the vines experience at Bolney Wine Estate
On Saturday 21st September, the Estate is hosting an unforgettable experience to celebrate the beginning of this year’s harvest season with an immersive day of tastings where every sip tells a story as visitors taste the wines on a journey through Eighteen Acre Vineyard.
Arrive to a refreshing glass of award-winning sparkling wine amongst the vines, before heading off on a guided tour, sampling the outstanding wines right next to the grape varieties they came from.
Tasting everything from Blanc de Blancs to the award-winning Pinot Noir, learning about the unique characteristics of the vines, the meticulous process of winemaking, and the passion that infuses every bottle.
Tickets are £95 per person to include all wine tastings throughout the tour, and a sumptuous charcuterie board followed by petit fours, also served amongst the beautiful vines.
A unique opportunity for wine lovers to immerse themselves in the essence of Bolney in the calm before the busy Harvest season begins.
Book tickets on the Bolney Wine Estate website – sessions are available at 11am + 4pm, places are limited.
