The shop will launch on Saturday 15th March on the first floor of the Food Hall and will mean that locals and shoppers finally have access to more of the wealth of great food and drink grown, reared and produced around Chichester without having to drive out of town - and not just on market days.

The deli and farm shop will be open daily, stocking a whole range of top-quality local artisanal produce including a large range of Sussex cheeses, meats, breads, juices, fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs and more. It will be found on the first floor of the food hall, alongside the Fauna Brewery craft beer bar and Farmyard at the Feast restaurant and wine bar - which itself also focuses on serving the best local produce.

Downstairs in the Food Hall - which opened at the end of last year - there are 7 street food traders, a coffee and cocktail stall and a unique micro-winery.

The opening of the shop brings something new to the centre of Chichester, and is a significant step for The Doorstep Deli, which is run by Harry Triggs. For close to a year now, the business has been delivering the best of local West Sussex produce to homes around Chichester and the surrounding areas, with ‘milk man style’ delivery rounds. Customers will now have the choice of ordering online and collecting at The Ghost At The Feast on North Street, or simply popping in to browse and buy - as well as delivery options.

The full range, which will change and expand, will include breads from SØDT bakery in Petworth; steak, sausages, bacon, chicken and other meats from Calcot Farm in Steyning; milk and cream from Goodwood; eggs from Rookery Farm near Felpham; Leythorne Honey from Vinnetrow Road in Chichester; and a large range of Sussex cheeses from producers including Goodwood, High Weald Dairy, Alsop & Walker and Bookham & Harrison.

For more information, visit doorstepdelico.com or theghostatthefeast.com

Sourdough will be available at the deli

Local fresh fruit and vegetables will be sold at the deli

The deli will serve a range of local cheeses