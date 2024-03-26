Video review: Five Guys announce limited-edition Raspberry and Mango milkshake - this is what we thought of it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An exotic Mango and a sweet Raspberry join their delicious list of mix-ins and you can get creative and combine your favourites to make your perfect shake. The new Summer Shakes can be enjoyed on their own, together, or customised with any of Five Guys’ delicious mix-ins to make your favourite decadent treat.

These new summer flavours offer foodies the opportunity to indulge in the perfect creamy and refreshing treat for the warmer months.

Five Guys said: “With two new Mix-ins to choose from, the real question for the summer will be: which flavour are you? You’ll have to try them out for yourself and pick between Team Raspberry and Team Mango. The new, limited edition Mango Shake is swirling with exotic flavours to transport you to a sun kissed tropical paradise. Meanwhile the limited-edition Raspberry Shake perfectly pairs sweet Raspberry with our creamy Vanilla base for a milkshake that you’ll crave all Summer.”

Sussex World's Mark Dunford and son Noah try out the new milkshake flavours at Five Guys | Picture: Sussex World

And Sussex World’s Mark Dunford was joined by his son Noah to try out the milkshakes. You can see their video review above.

To celebrate the launch, Five Guys has also launched a brand new TikTok filter designed to match you with your perfect milkshake combination! Let the algorithm work its magic to generate your ideal milkshake recipe for you to try out in store and share your unique flavours with your friends.

The latest menu addition gives Five Guys customers even more milkshake mix-in options to choose from – with 11 mix-ins allowing over 1,000 ways for them to fully customise their shake from the existing ingredients list.

The new Mango and Raspberry mix-ins are being introduced alongside the already extensive list of existing mix-in flavours, including Oreo, Biscoff, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Banana, Salted Caramel, and Bacon.