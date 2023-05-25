Video: Trying the new mango Pepsi Max

Here is what we thought of the new mango flavoured Pepsi Max.

SussexWorld reporters Sam Pole and Jacob Panons picked up a bottle of the new drink to review.

Jacob: I love mango and I love Pepsi, so this was something I was very excited to try. Although, I did have my reservations as fruit-infused sodas never seem to quite hit the mark.

As suspected, this drink was slightly strange. You could smell the mango and you could taste a fruity flavour in the cola, but it almost just tasted like they had added extra sugar. If I was blindfolded I am not sure I would have said it was mango flavoured.

SussexWorld reporters Sam Pole (left) and Jacob Panons (right) with the new mango Pepsi Max

Overall, it wasn’t horrible but it was very sweet and I am not sure if I will be grabbing another bottle anytime soon.

Sam: I'm not the biggest fan of fruits in cola drinks, like Coca-Cola's lime or orange flavours, but I was pleasantly surprised by this new mango Pepsi.

The drink did smell of mango as soon as it hit the glass but disappointingly did not taste too much like the fruit that it was flavoured on.

The taste wasn't unpleasant, in fact, it had a very sweet syrupy flavour to it. I would recommend it if you're curious about the flavour but I will definitely be going back to the regular flavour of Pepsi in the future.