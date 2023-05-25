Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

Video: Trying the new mango Pepsi Max

Here is what we thought of the new mango flavoured Pepsi Max.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 25th May 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:09 BST

SussexWorld reporters Sam Pole and Jacob Panons picked up a bottle of the new drink to review.

Jacob: I love mango and I love Pepsi, so this was something I was very excited to try. Although, I did have my reservations as fruit-infused sodas never seem to quite hit the mark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As suspected, this drink was slightly strange. You could smell the mango and you could taste a fruity flavour in the cola, but it almost just tasted like they had added extra sugar. If I was blindfolded I am not sure I would have said it was mango flavoured.

Most Popular
SussexWorld reporters Sam Pole (left) and Jacob Panons (right) with the new mango Pepsi MaxSussexWorld reporters Sam Pole (left) and Jacob Panons (right) with the new mango Pepsi Max
SussexWorld reporters Sam Pole (left) and Jacob Panons (right) with the new mango Pepsi Max

Overall, it wasn’t horrible but it was very sweet and I am not sure if I will be grabbing another bottle anytime soon.

Sam: I'm not the biggest fan of fruits in cola drinks, like Coca-Cola's lime or orange flavours, but I was pleasantly surprised by this new mango Pepsi.

The drink did smell of mango as soon as it hit the glass but disappointingly did not taste too much like the fruit that it was flavoured on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The taste wasn't unpleasant, in fact, it had a very sweet syrupy flavour to it. I would recommend it if you're curious about the flavour but I will definitely be going back to the regular flavour of Pepsi in the future.

READ THIS:

Trying the new items on offer at McDonald's: One dish gets a 10 while another flops with a 4

Trying the 'World's Best Beer' - which is brewed in East Sussex

Sussex train strikes: Everything you need to know including dates when no services will run

Related topics:McDonald's