We had a great time at Eastbourne cafe

Visitor to Eastbourne Rae B Halliday enjoyed his meal at Soup ‘n’ Tap

As a world traveller there are certain things that are extremely important. Food!

So as my sojourn has landed me in East Sussex, Eastbourne.

My friends’ first reaction was: “What you, living on fish and chips for two months!” Well, lo and behold my English friend noticed a very interesting cafe, Soup ‘n’ Tap, on Terminus Road. Great tunes emanating from inside, seating outside and not to be emphasised enough, were not one but three sandwich boards instructing us to wait to be seated. No argument here, of course we complied my friend is British.

Our co-owner/ waiter, Fabian held his own unique personality to pique our interest with embarking on how Spanish tapas in Eastbourne could encourage a return. Extensive menu, appealing presentation but most of all the flavours definitely enhanced every taste bud and then some. We truly want to thank Fabian and his chef Jorge for an over all wonderful luncheon that can easily become a dinner date in the very near future. The two other workers who helped to create great atmosphere, clean kitchen are new waiter Bradley and the ever so cute Leandro, who doesn’t speak English but Spanish. The menu, ever so extensive, has catered to the British palate, gluten free desserts, great margaritas slush, and of course beer.