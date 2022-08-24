Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many Brits are determined to enjoy a bank holiday weekend barbecue - even in the rain (photo: Adobe)

With beers chilling, burgers prepped and sunshine tunes assembled, what could possibly go wrong?

The great British weather, which isn’t renowned for playing ball with our holiday expectations, of course.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it turns out that many Brits refuse to let a shower or two get in the way of a good time.

Fourteen percent of UK adults say they would battle through the rain to host a barbecue in typical British style, according to one survey.

And more than half feel a barbecue unites friends and family, with a fifth also claiming the occasion is their favourite meal.

Burgers are the hottest item on our barbecue menus, followed by chicken, sausages, ribs and halloumi.

The study, which quizzed 2,000 Brits, also found that 24 per cent plan for a barbecue one or two days before; 12 percent a week before; and 10 percent put the wheels in motion on the same day.

More than a third reckon they are more likely to try out new foods or flavours at a summer event.

We love getting spicy with our flavours, with the most popular seasonings this summer being piri piri, paprika and onion chicken, Cajun, classic barbecue, Chinese five spice and fajita, according to the research conducted by Schwartz.