When I heard about Pizza Rebellion’s new vending machine, I just knew I had to try it out, seeing as pizza is probably my favourite food.

As I arrived in Brighton Road, the vending machine was very easy to spot. It is right on the roadside just in front of a parade of shops, which first and foremost made the experience a lot better as I wasn’t hunting around for the machine.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approaching the robotic pizza maker, it looked very straight forward on how to order.

Pizza Rebellion's 24/7 vending machine is in Brighton Road, Worthing

There were about four for five steps in order to get your cooked pizza. First you just click the screen to begin, you then choose which pizza takes your fancy and you confirm a couple of times before it tells you to make the payment.

Then you wait approximately four minutes before the pizza pops out in a cardboard box, equipped with a wooden serrated knife for you to eat on the go.

I had the ‘Notorious P,I,G’ pizza, which came with cheese, pineapple, ham and bacon, and was very tasty and came out super hot which was amazing.

The vending machine had another eight options – although three of them were unavailable.

Pizza Rebellion have opened up another 24/7 vending machine in Worthing

Overall, the robotic pizza vending machine in my opinion in a great idea. Not only does it attract people to Worthing and to browse the parade of shops it sits in front of, but it also is very handy for those who work in the emergency services as it is open and cooking 24/7.

The whole pizza ordering process is also very straightforward and easy to get your head around – although I’m pretty sure it doesn’t take cash, so make sure you have your card or Apple pay ready!

More Sussex stories: