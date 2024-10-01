Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Barn in Chichester celebrated their fourth year on the high street this month (September).

The restaurant can be found on 40 East Street and emphasizes local sourcing and quality, with a menu centred on ‘provenance rather than profit’, according to the founder.

The Barn began with three empty units with three separate landlords. Last year saw them all merge into one.

The eatery has also combined food retail in their establishment, which showcases rare and emerging food brands, which they feel ‘bridges the gap between farmers markets and supermarkets.’

The new lamb burger on their menu.

Emma Schwarz, founder of The Barn added: “I can't believe it’s been four years. For me, it has gone so fast. I think that's because we started in Covid in 2020, trying to get the business off the ground in an incredibly tough situation.

I think we all realise the power of restaurants, the power of community, and the power of good-tasting food. We try to care more about that.

"As much as customers love the food, everyone talks about the soul of The Barn too."

The day of the anniversary on September 23 included a visit from MP for Chichester Jess Brown-Fuller and UK Harvest founder Yvonne Thomson.

Recently, there has been a new menu launch for the Autumn and Winter menu.

With the menu change, they’ve subdivided the food options into three sections; egg dishes (as the eatery began as a breakfast brunch business), signature dishes and a seasonality section.

Watch our video above to find out more about the West Sussex restaurant.