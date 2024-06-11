West Sussex fine dining restaurant reveal TV secrets after appearing on Come Dine with Me: The Professionals

Chef Amy Cowen and Restaurant Manager Ryan Murray appeared on the show (Photo Henry Bryant).

A Worthing chef and her business partner reveal all about the popular show after their independent restaurant was thrust into the national spotlight.

Ami Bistro was included as one of three Sussex restaurants that featured on Channel 4’s Come Dine with Me: The Professionals last month.

The fine dining restaurant, which has been in Rowlands Road since 2014, was chosen as the winner of the episode with the help of their show-stopping menu. (Find our review here).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they did reveal that there were a lot of TV secrets that you wouldn’t know. Amy Cowen, the chef at Ami Bistro said: “There were funny things that we didn’t realise was going to happen. If your conversation was boring, the director would just say ‘shut up, you’re boring me, change the subject’. The other thing was they’re really strict on scoring. Whatever you score, they question every single reason as to why you came to that decision. The crew even try the food so that you can’t it was great when it wasn’t or vice versa. I didn’t realise that, I assumed that it was just a free-for-all in that aspect of it.”