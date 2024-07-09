West Sussex Good Food Festival will be returning to Goodwood soon

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 9th Jul 2024, 13:32 BST
It's set to be returning to Goodwood Racecourse in West Sussex from the 16 - 18 August 2024.
It's set to be returning to Goodwood Racecourse in West Sussex from the 16 - 18 August 2024.
The Good Food Festival will be returning to Goodwood Racecourse in West Sussex from the 16 - 18 August 2024.

Now in its third year, the Good Food Festival will once again bring together foodies, chefs and producers from across the UK for a three-day culinary celebration.

Visitors can expect to discover even more cooking inspiration, entertainment and food galore! With something for all ages, there will be cooking demos, family activities, VIP experiences, book signings, live music and much more.

The Festival Kitchen will return this year with host Ruby Bhogal, star of the Great British Bake Off. The line-up of guest experts showcasing their culinary tips and tricks will include food blogger Becky Excell, Jane Dunn of Jane’s Patisserie, award-winning vegan baker Philip Khoury, Great British Bake Off finalist Crystelle Pereira and Sian Anderson, a restaurateur and BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ.

The Good Food Festival is in its third year running.
The Good Food Festival is in its third year running.

There will also be a chance to meet many of the famous foodie faces in person at special book signings that will take place throughout the three days.

It wouldn’t be a food festival without the chance to sample and buy a huge array of food and drink. Meet hand-picked food and drink producers at the Good Food Market before going on a gastronomic journey in the Street Food Village to find a wider selection of food vendors including American BBQ from Crumpy’s Smoke Shack, handmade toasties from The Horsebox, artisan pizza from The Pizza Oven and Korean fried chicken from Kokodoo.

The Good Food Festival is said to be a day out for foodies and families alike. Roll out the picnic blankets and soak up the festival fun in the glorious grounds of Goodwood whilst listening to live music from special acts or enjoying crafts and activities for the kids.

Rachael Bosshardt, Event Director for Good Food said: "We are excited to be returning to Goodwood again this year with an even bigger and better offering than ever before.

"One of our favourite events in the summer calendar, the combination of culinary talent, exciting entertainment, shopping, mouth-watering food and the beautiful backdrop of the South Downs, makes this a superb day out for all!”

To find out more and book tickets, visit www.goodfoodshow.com/goodwood-festival/

