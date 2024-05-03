West Sussex pub named in Best Pub Gardens, Terraces and Rooftops list

Young’s Pubs with its extensive collection of outdoor spaces acrossLondon and beyond, and has named a pub in Chichester as one of the best.
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 3rd May 2024, 09:23 BST
A fantastic 16th century pub. Crown & Anchor - Chichester. Dell Quay Road, Chichester, PO20 7EEA fantastic 16th century pub. Crown & Anchor - Chichester. Dell Quay Road, Chichester, PO20 7EE
A fantastic 16th century pub. Crown & Anchor - Chichester. Dell Quay Road, Chichester, PO20 7EE

From rooftop terraces, covered huts and riverside views to the capital’s largest beer garden, Young’s says it has places ‘ready for the Great British summertime’. They also say they shine a spotlight on ‘quality British produce from local suppliers, expect menus jam- packed with seasonal dishes, from vibrant summer salads and melt-in-your-mouth steaks to daily changing specials including the catch of the day.’

The Crown & Anchor on Dell Quay Road, Chichester, featured in their riverside dining category, which features only three pubs. It's a 16th-century pub boasting a 300-cover waterside terrace with views across the nearby marina. Decked out with its own Quay Kitchen and BBQ, along with a Captain’s Table for large party bookings. Their menu is said to ‘showcase the best of locally sourced seafood from the South Coast’.

Related topics:Pubs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.