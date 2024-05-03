West Sussex pub named in Best Pub Gardens, Terraces and Rooftops list
From rooftop terraces, covered huts and riverside views to the capital’s largest beer garden, Young’s says it has places ‘ready for the Great British summertime’. They also say they shine a spotlight on ‘quality British produce from local suppliers, expect menus jam- packed with seasonal dishes, from vibrant summer salads and melt-in-your-mouth steaks to daily changing specials including the catch of the day.’
The Crown & Anchor on Dell Quay Road, Chichester, featured in their riverside dining category, which features only three pubs. It's a 16th-century pub boasting a 300-cover waterside terrace with views across the nearby marina. Decked out with its own Quay Kitchen and BBQ, along with a Captain’s Table for large party bookings. Their menu is said to ‘showcase the best of locally sourced seafood from the South Coast’.
