West Sussex pub shortlisted for prestigious award

The finalists in the influential pub industry awards, PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Awards, have been announced.

The Three Moles in Petworth, Selham, has been shortlisted for a a PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Award.

The Three Moles entered its work into the UK Community Sustainability Hero category after being a finalist for the same award last year.

The Community Sustainability Hero Award recognises pubs which go above and beyond to protect the environment locally.

The Three Moles can be found in Selham Petworth (GU28 0PN).

This includes pubs that work hard to offer sustainable solutions for its community and use innovative ways to support the environment.

Two other pubs, The George in Castleton and The Duke of Wellington in Halifax have also been shortlisted and will be the pub’s competition at the awards evening.

The independent pub based in the heart of the South Downs National Park. was shortlisted for its continued efforts to benefit the environment and protect wildlife.

It’s removed the use of single use plastic, reduced its oil and gas usage and changed suppliers to use the most sustainable chain.

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony, sponsored by Matthew Clark, at the Houses of Parliament on 4 March.

All shortlisted pubs, industry leaders and MPs have been invited to attend.

Des O’Flanagan, co-founder of PubAid, added: “We launched these awards to celebrate the great work that pubs do for their community.

"The Three Moles is a perfect example of how pubs and licensed premises support and are a hub for many people in their community.

"The awards are in their fifth year and the volume of entries this year was staggering. What clearly came across from reading all the entries is that there are so many people that are doing amazing work nationwide.

“It was very hard to get to a shortlist so even getting to the finals is an amazing accolade for The Three Moles.”

PubAid, which organises the awards in association with Matthew Clark and the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group, has refreshed the awards and created more categories to congratulate more community pubs throughout the UK.

There are 33 finalists in total across five categories.