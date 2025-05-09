West Sussex pubs with gardens – 19 of the best

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 07:44 BST
When it comes to perfect pubs with great gardens, we’re spoiled for choice in West Sussex.

From gardens offering stunning South Downs views to town-centre hostelries with secluded outside areas, there’s something for everyone when the sun is shining.

Below, in no particular order, are 19 of the best pubs with beer gardens in West Sussex according to Google reviews.

The Fox Goes Free at Charlton, near Chichester, is a 400-year-old pub with great views of South Downs from its garden. It has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 1,500 reviews

1. West Sussex beer gardens

The Bat & Ball Country Pub & Haywards Restaurant, in Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 950 reviews

2. West Sussex beer gardens

The Sportsman at Amberley offers spectacular South Downs views. It is rated 4.6 out of 5 from 370 reviews

3. West Sussex beer gardens

The Ginger Fox, in Muddleswood Road, nr Albourne, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 747 reviews

4. West Sussex beer gardens

