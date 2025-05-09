From gardens offering stunning South Downs views to town-centre hostelries with secluded outside areas, there’s something for everyone when the sun is shining.
Below, in no particular order, are 19 of the best pubs with beer gardens in West Sussex according to Google reviews.
The Fox Goes Free at Charlton, near Chichester, is a 400-year-old pub with great views of South Downs from its garden. It has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 1,500 reviews Photo: Google
The Bat & Ball Country Pub & Haywards Restaurant, in Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 950 reviews Photo: Google
The Sportsman at Amberley offers spectacular South Downs views. It is rated 4.6 out of 5 from 370 reviews Photo: Google
The Ginger Fox, in Muddleswood Road, nr Albourne, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 747 reviews Photo: Google
