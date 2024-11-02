West Sussex restaurants in Chichester, Worthing and Crawley named as finalists for Asian Curry awards

The biggest event in the Asian culinary calendar, the Asian Curry Awards – dubbed the “Curry Oscars” has revealed this year’s list of finalists.

The finalists were chosen from a shortlist of over 200 restaurants and takeaways, and voted for by the spice loving public. Judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) will now meet to discuss the list of finalists and determine this year’s overall winners.

The winners will be announced at a glittering gala dinner and presentation on Sunday 17 November at Grosvenor House in London hosted by BBC news anchor Samantha Simmonds.

The Asian Curry Awards cover the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines: Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.

In addition to the awards given for best restaurant in each region of the UK, awards are also presented for Takeaway of the Year, Event Caterer of the Year, Best Fine Dining Restaurant, Restaurant Group of the Year, Best International Restaurant, Best Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Street Food of the Year, and, for the much coveted Asian Chef of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation Yawar Khan said: “We’re delighted by the number of people who have taken the time to vote for their favourite restaurant this year. The standard of finalists is exceptional and we also have some excellent newcomers on the list which is great news for the industry as it continues to flourish in today’s challenging economic climate."

The 14th Asian Curry Awards and Asian Catering Federation Gala Dinner is sponsored by Cobra Beer, Kingfisher Beer and Work Permit Cloud Ltd. and organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) which represents the nation’s 35,000 caterers in the UK and together generate over £60bn for the UK economy.

The West Sussex restaurants included in the list of finalists are Lemongrass by Nasir in Chichester, Tarana in Crawley, Spice I Am in Worthing and India Gate which is also in Chichester.