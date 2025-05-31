West Sussex Wetherspoons gets top rating in council programme

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 31st May 2025, 10:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Dolphin and Anchor, in Chichester, has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene in the council’s Scores on the Doors programme.

The pub, in West Street, was awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors.

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough. Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria namely: hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pub manager, Stuart Laurence, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

(Photo: Sussex World)(Photo: Sussex World)
(Photo: Sussex World)

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

Related topics:InspectorsWest Street

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice