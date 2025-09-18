West Sussex wine served at Royal State Banquet

Wiston Estate in West Sussex were delighted to see that their Estate Cuvée 2016 was served at last night's state banquet at Windsor Castle.

The sparkling wine was made from the original Wiston vineyard, hidden away in the South Downs. 2016 was the 10th anniversary of the vines being planted at Wiston, and was a great quality harvest. The wine was produced at Wiston's winery and aged for many years in their cellars before release.

Richard Goring said; “It is an incredible honour to have had our wine chosen for the toast at the King’s State Banquet. These are not moments of control but of gift and of pride to be able to represent what England can produce. To sit alongside other wines of such distinction is a real privilege and we feel truly grateful to our team, past and present, and our community who have enabled Wiston Sparkling wine to reach this point.”

The 2016 vintage which was served at the state banquet was one of the last allocations of this wine so if you have some on your wine rack - you can drink like the King!

Menu for the State Banquet

The news was warmly received by the team at Wiston who are gearing up for harvest. It is wonderful to see English wines being highlighted on an international stage, and bodes well for the English wine industry as a whole.