West Sussex winery gets second placement at prestigious festival

Nestled in the heart of the West Sussex countryside, close to Petworth, Roebuck Estates will bring its award-winning English sparkling wines to over 135,000 visitors for a second time at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival prepares to open its gates to thousands of visitors next week (1st to 6th of July), Roebuck Estates is also preparing for its second year in the role as the official sparkling wine partner of the prestigious event.

Following a successful debut in 2024, Roebuck will once again bring its award-winning English sparkling wines to over 135,000 visitors – this time with an even greater presence across the Palace’s historic grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the first English sparkling wine producer to be chosen as the Festival’s exclusive sparkling wine partner.

Roebuck Estates is returning for a second year as the official sparkling wine partner of the prestigious event, following a successful debut in 2024.

Michael Kennedy, CEO of Roebuck Estates, comments: “We were thrilled by the response to our wines last year – not only was it a wonderful opportunity to engage with a passionate and curious audience, but to have outperformed Champagne and Prosecco in terms of sales was hugely affirming. We’re excited to return with an even bigger presence and to continue to build awareness of what English Sparkling Wine can offer."

Founded in 2013, Roebuck Estates is dedicated to producing exceptional vintage sparkling wines from carefully selected vineyards across Sussex and Kent. Since releasing its first wine in 2019, the producer has remained committed to sustainability, encouraging biodiversity, and long-term land stewardship.

A founding member of the Sustainable Wines of Great Britain (SWGB) initiative, Roebuck incorporates a wide range of ecological practices – from low-impact viticulture to the installation of wildflower meadows, beehives, bird boxes and insect habitats across its six vineyard parcels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This years RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival will also see the return of Roebuck’s team on the festival stages.

Matt Howard, Roebuck’s in-house Ecologist, will take to the ‘Get Growing’ stage on Wednesday 2 July to share his expert insight on ecology and creating a haven of biodiversity.

On Tuesday 1st and Thursday 3 July, Roebuck’s Head of Viticulture Jake Wicks, will take to the stage accompanied by CEO Michael Kennedy on the 1st and by Wine Expert and Roebuck’s Head of Marketing Danielle Whitehead on the 4th, who will talk about the golden era of English wine and viticulture – with a sample of Roebuck’s Classic Cuvée being served during all three talks.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a range of Roebuck’s vintage collection, including both the 2018 Classic Cuvée and Blanc de Noirs, together with the newly launched Rosé de Noirs 2019 – all of which are available by the glass and bottle at both Tipis and throughout the Festival’s bars and cafes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With sales growing at an average of 50% year-on-year, and English sparkling wine production reaching new heights, Roebuck Estates continues to lead the way in showing what British vineyards are capable of – combining luxury, sustainability, and a true sense of place.

James Wren, RHS Director of Development & Corporate Partnerships, added: “Roebuck Estates was one of the standout highlights of last year’s Festival, and we’re so pleased to welcome them back with an even more impressive offering.

"Their wines are not only exceptional and were hugely well received by our visitors, but their values also align beautifully with the RHS’s wider sustainability ambitions.”