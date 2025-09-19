Wetherspoon pub in Burgess Hill to host 12-day beer festival

A Wetherspoon pub in Burgess Hill is set to host a 12-day beer festival.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A range of 15 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be available at The Six Gold Martlets during the festival.

The pub in Church Walk will host the festival from Wednesday, October 1 to Sunday, October 12 inclusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overseas brewers are from India, France, Australia and two from the USA.

A range of 15 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be available at The Six Gold Martlets in Burgess Hill, during its 12-day beer festival. Picture contributed

It is the first time the pub has served a real ale from India and France.

The majority of the beers on offer have been brewed for the first time, exclusively for the festival.

Among the festival collection are four vegan beers, which are also suitable for vegetarians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cucumber, lime, vanilla, blackberries and spices in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.15 a pint.

The international beers are Newtowner (Young Henrys Brewery, Australia), Effingut (Effingut Brewery, India), Blue Coast (Ambrée Brewery, France), Automatic Pale Ale (Creature Comforts Brewery, USA), Alesmith IPA (Alesmith Brewery, USA).

The festival line-up also includes Wave Breaker (Orkney Brewery), Velvet Curtain (Titanic Brewery), Double Dog (Elgood’s Brewery), Key Lime (Hogs Back Brewery), As One Door Closes (Salopian Brewery), Storm Runner (Evan Evans Brewery).

Pub manager Eleanor Lawrence said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring many not previously available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as Australia and India, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period.

“All of the beers will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine. A digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.