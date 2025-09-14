Wetherspoons pubs in Sussex to cut food and drinks prices for one day only

By Matt Pole
Published 14th Sep 2025, 12:56 BST
Wetherspoons pubs in Sussex will cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent – to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

Prices across the county will be reduced for one day only – Thursday, September 18 – to mark Tax Equality Day in the Wetherspoon pub.

So, for example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.

Wetherspoons pubs in Sussex will cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent – to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry. Picture by Julian Brown

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.

A spokesperson for J D Wetherspoon said: “Customers on Thursday, September 18 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

“It’s unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

“The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

“A VAT cut to 12.5 per cent is needed to ensure that pubs continue to thrive.

“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”

Participating Sussex pubs include The Three Fishes in Worthing; The George Hotel in Hailsham; Cornfield Garage and The London and County in Eastbourne; The Dolphin & Anchor in Chichester; The Six Gold Martlets in Burgess Hill; The Bright Helm, The Post & Telegraph and The West Quay in Brighton; The Jubilee Oak in Crawley; The Hatter’s Inn in Bognor Regis; The Picture Playhouse in Bexhill; The John Logie Baird in Hastings; The George in Littlehampton; and The Lynd Cross in Horsham.

