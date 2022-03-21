The Three Fishes, in Chapel Road, will be hosting the festival from Wednesday, March 30, to Sunday, April 10, and all beers included will be priced at £2.10 a pint.

Josh Jones, pub manager, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.”

A range of 15 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at The Three Fishes in Worthing during its 12-day real ale festival

Customers will be able to choose three beers in one-third of a pint measures for the price of a pint.

A number of the beers will be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.

There will be three beers from overseas brewers, in Australia, USA and Italy, as well as beers from Orkney and Jersey.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are beers that include cherries, spices and rye in their ingredients.

The festival line-up includes Rooster’s Tenderfoot, Sambrook’s Tomahawk, Orkney Dragonhead, Terrapin Jazz (USA), Vale Jekyll and Hyde, Birrificio Foglie D’Erba Hot Night at the Village (Italy), Batemans Beast from the East, JW Lees Malt Crush and Young Henrys Real Ale (Australia).

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as well as on the Wetherspoon app.

