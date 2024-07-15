2 . Portsmouth - Seafood

Portsmouth is known for its seafood, especially fish and chips. As a city sat directly on the sea, it prides itself on offering an exceptional chip dinner. The city is full to the brim with classic chippies as well as the popular fish market which is really popular with tourists - there is also a cockle bar near Gunwharf Quays which serves up fresh fish delicacies, Portsmouth is certainly a fish-lover city. | Eric Laudonien - stock.adobe.com