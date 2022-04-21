Win a family ticket to the Brighton Foodies Festival

Sussex World readers have the chance to win a weekend family ticket to attend the Brighton Foodies Festival this coming May Bank Holiday.

Ten family tickets, which guarantee entrance to a family of four (two adults and two children) on all days of the festival, are up for grabs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular event will return to Preston Park from April 30 to May 2 following a very successful long weekend last September.

Chefs Duncan Ray and Kenny Tutt. Photo by Terry Aplin

It will feature celebrity chefs, top bands and greatstreet food.

The award-winning chefs taking part include: MasterChef: The Professionals 2021 champion Daniel Lee, who will be joined in the Chefs’ Theatre by fellow finalists Aaron Middleton and Daniel Marreiros, MasterChef 2021 champion, Tom Rhodes, and 2018 MasterChef winner, Worthing’s Kenny Tutt.

The music line-up includes: platinum-selling festival favourites Scouting For Girls, Sussex-based chart-topping noughties band, The Feeling, and Lee Ryan & Simon Webbe from the boy band Blue.

For a chance to win a family ticket answer the following question: When did Worthing chef Kenny Tutt win Masterchef?

Tom Rhodes by Jason Edge

Mark your email Brighton Indy competition and email your answer to [email protected] and include a mobile number.

Terms and conditions: No cash alternative. Entries must be received by midnight April 25.

A dish by street food provider Black Circus Food