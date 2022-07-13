Wine tourism off the beaten track

Almost always, there are surprises in store, making the trip even more enjoyable than expected. The Loire Valley seems almost as if it was invented for wine tourism. Not only are there a host of different wine regions, styles and grape varieties, but alongside are the world-famous Renaissance chateaux steeped in history and surrounded by impressively beautiful gardens. The Central Loire region around Tours and Amboise is a wine-lover’s dream but go ‘off piste’ and there are hidden gems well worth seeking out. A largely forgotten part of France in terms of international tourism, the Sologne is on the south-eastern edge of the Loire wine region and is home to the Grand Hotel du Loin d’Or in the sleepy town of Romarantin. A Renaissance mansion, it houses one of the first restaurants ever established in France and has been dedicated to the art of living since 1774. An ultimate establishment in terms of quality, sophistication and service, the building dates from 1520, becoming a restaurant 15 years before the French Revolution. Impeccably run by the Clément family and team, chef Didier Clément creates an array of unique dishes in the Michelin starred restaurant, whilst Marie-Christine Clément directs the service and hotel elements with seamless precision.
A stay at the Grand Hotel du Lion d’Or encapsulates everything you want to experience in a country the name of which is synonymous with ‘wine’ – history, comfort, gastronomy, design and a wine list which runs to over 800 French wines. The Loire Valley symbolises tranquility and refinement, sought-out by the Royal households for centuries. François 1er dreamt of the town of Romarantin becoming the capital of France and engaged Leornado da Vinci on the project, his legacy still apparent in the town and the region. Innovation and depth of flavour are both in abundance in the gastronomic restaurant brim full of surprises. Starting the meal with a small bowl of birch water obtained directly from the tree, you know you’re about to experience something special. Angelica, elderflower, cooking tobacco and grains of paradise are just some of the unusual ingredients used by Chef Clément. Bold and interesting flavours abound, epitomised by stuffed pigeon Babylon style, recreating a dish from a 4,000-year-old recipe, carefully researched by the Clément family. A culinary experience not to be missed.
Together with surprises on the menu, are many on the wine list which includes 250 wines from the Loire Valley. Romarantin also gives its name to a grape variety, the origins of which appear to be from Burgundy and according to legend, its introduction came from François 1er in the sixteenth century. A rare variety, only 150 acres are grown, with the appellation of Cour Cheverny, producing white wines with fine acidity, apple and citrus notes, which are fabulous food wines. In good weather, meals are served in the stunning courtyard, although the recently refurbished restaurant interior is an experience in itself. A true work of art, the décor was finished in spring this year conceived and executed by the Maître Artisan d’Art, François-Xavier Richard, involving one thousand hours of work. A truly unique restaurant interior, it is a representation of the Sologne environment, its culture, memories and emotions through the eyes of Chef Didier Clément.