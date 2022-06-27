This year saw a record number of entries, with well over 100 producers entering, 11 of these for the first time, with Sussex wineries scooping the most medals at WineGB Awards, 61 in total.

The WineGB Awards is the national competition for the English and Welsh wine industry. Organised and run by WineGB, the aim and purpose of the awards is to send out a powerful message of the quality, consistency and variety of its wines.

Here is the full list of winners:

Bluebell Vineyard won numerous awards.

Gold winners

Artelium, Streat, West Sussex, Artefact #2 Barrel Aged Chardonnay - still wine, Blanc de Blancs - sparkling wine

Ashling Park Estate, Chichester, West Sussex, Ashling Park Cuvee, Ashling Park Rose - sparkling wine

Busi Jacobsohn Wine Estate, Tunbridge Wells East Sussex, Cuvee Brut - Sparkling

Sugrue South Downs, Pulborough, West Sussex, Cuvee Dr Brendan O'Regan MV - sparkling

Digby Fine English, Arundel, West Sussex, Digby Fine English Vintage Reserve Brut, Vintage Rose Brut - sparkling

Nutbourne Vineyards LTD, Pulborough, West Sussex, Nutty Vintage Brut - sparkling

Wiston Estate, Pulborough, West Sussex, Wiston Estate Blanc de Noirs, Wiston Estate Cuvee - sparkling

Silver award

Ashling Park Estate, Chichester, West Sussex, Ashling Park Blanc De Blancs - sparkling

Blubell Vineyard Estate, Uckfield, East Sussex, Hindleap Rose - sparkling, Ashdown Valley View - still

Hidden Spring Vineyard, Heathfield, East Sussex, Classic Cuvee - sparkling, Blanc de Noirs - sparkling, Bacchus Fume - still

Bee Tree Vineyard, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, Bee Tree Sparkling Rose - sparkling

Bolney Wine Estate, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, Estate Chardonnary - still, Blanc de Blancs - sparkling

Davenport Vineyards, Rotherfield, East Sussex, Blanc de Blancs - sparkling

Tinwood Estate, Chichester, West Sussex, Blanc de Blancs - sparkling

Busi Jacobsohn Wine Estate, Tunbridge Wells East Sussex, Blanc de Noirs - sparkling

Breaky Bottom Vineyward, Lewes, East Sussex, Breaky Bottom - Cuvee Grace Nichols, Breaky Bottom - Cuvee John Agard, Breaky Bottom - Cuvee Marraine Pooks, Breaky Bottom - Cuvee Sir Andrew Davis - sparkling wine

Plumpton Estate, Plumpton, East Sussex, Brut Classic - sparkling

Digby Fine English, Arundel, West Sussex, Digby Fine English Leander Pink NV - sparkling

Artelium, Streat, West Sussex, Nature series Cuvee - sparkling, Pinot Gris - still

Bewl Water Vineyard, Wadhurst, East Sussex, Reserve Cuvee - sparkling

Eveerflyht, Hassocks, West Sussex, Rose de Saignee - sparkling

Carr Taylor, Hastings, East Sussex, White Pinot Sparkling

Wiston Estate, Pulborough, West Sussex, Wiston Blanc de Blancs NV, Wiston Brut NV - sparkling

Sugrue South Downs, Pulborough, West Sussex, ZODO MV - Sparkling

Bronze awards

Bluebell Vineyard, Uckfield, East Sussex, Ashdown Chasselas, Ashdown Rose - still, Hindleap Blanc de Blanc, Hindleap Classic Cuvee, Hindleap MV Classic Cuvee - sparkling

Ashling Park, Chichester, West Sussex, Ashling Park Bacchus - still

Bewl Water Vineyard, Wadhurst, East Sussex, Bacchus, Pinot Noir Owners Reserve - still, Blanc de Noirs - sparkling

Nutbourne Vineyards Ltd, Pulborough, West Sussex, Pinot Noir - still, Barrel reserve - still

Tinwood Estate, Chichester, West Sussex, Brut - sparkling, Tinwood Estate Blanc de Blancs – sparkling

Carr Taylor, Hastings, East Sussex, Brut – sparkling

Bolney Wine Estate, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, Lychgate Rose - still, Cuvee Rose - sparkling

Dillons Vineyard, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, Dillons Bacchus, Dillons Rose - still

Everflyht, Hassocks, West Sussex, Everflyht Brut NV - sparkling

Henners Vineyard, Herstmonceux, East Sussex, Henners Brut, Henners Brut Rose - sparkling

Davenport Vineyards, Rotherfield, East, Limney Estate – sparkling