This year saw a record number of entries, with well over 100 producers entering, 11 of these for the first time, with Sussex wineries scooping the most medals at WineGB Awards, 61 in total.
The WineGB Awards is the national competition for the English and Welsh wine industry. Organised and run by WineGB, the aim and purpose of the awards is to send out a powerful message of the quality, consistency and variety of its wines.
Here is the full list of winners:
Gold winners
Artelium, Streat, West Sussex, Artefact #2 Barrel Aged Chardonnay - still wine, Blanc de Blancs - sparkling wine
Ashling Park Estate, Chichester, West Sussex, Ashling Park Cuvee, Ashling Park Rose - sparkling wine
Busi Jacobsohn Wine Estate, Tunbridge Wells East Sussex, Cuvee Brut - Sparkling
Sugrue South Downs, Pulborough, West Sussex, Cuvee Dr Brendan O'Regan MV - sparkling
Digby Fine English, Arundel, West Sussex, Digby Fine English Vintage Reserve Brut, Vintage Rose Brut - sparkling
Nutbourne Vineyards LTD, Pulborough, West Sussex, Nutty Vintage Brut - sparkling
Wiston Estate, Pulborough, West Sussex, Wiston Estate Blanc de Noirs, Wiston Estate Cuvee - sparkling
Silver award
Ashling Park Estate, Chichester, West Sussex, Ashling Park Blanc De Blancs - sparkling
Blubell Vineyard Estate, Uckfield, East Sussex, Hindleap Rose - sparkling, Ashdown Valley View - still
Hidden Spring Vineyard, Heathfield, East Sussex, Classic Cuvee - sparkling, Blanc de Noirs - sparkling, Bacchus Fume - still
Bee Tree Vineyard, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, Bee Tree Sparkling Rose - sparkling
Bolney Wine Estate, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, Estate Chardonnary - still, Blanc de Blancs - sparkling
Davenport Vineyards, Rotherfield, East Sussex, Blanc de Blancs - sparkling
Tinwood Estate, Chichester, West Sussex, Blanc de Blancs - sparkling
Busi Jacobsohn Wine Estate, Tunbridge Wells East Sussex, Blanc de Noirs - sparkling
Breaky Bottom Vineyward, Lewes, East Sussex, Breaky Bottom - Cuvee Grace Nichols, Breaky Bottom - Cuvee John Agard, Breaky Bottom - Cuvee Marraine Pooks, Breaky Bottom - Cuvee Sir Andrew Davis - sparkling wine
Plumpton Estate, Plumpton, East Sussex, Brut Classic - sparkling
Digby Fine English, Arundel, West Sussex, Digby Fine English Leander Pink NV - sparkling
Artelium, Streat, West Sussex, Nature series Cuvee - sparkling, Pinot Gris - still
Bewl Water Vineyard, Wadhurst, East Sussex, Reserve Cuvee - sparkling
Eveerflyht, Hassocks, West Sussex, Rose de Saignee - sparkling
Carr Taylor, Hastings, East Sussex, White Pinot Sparkling
Wiston Estate, Pulborough, West Sussex, Wiston Blanc de Blancs NV, Wiston Brut NV - sparkling
Sugrue South Downs, Pulborough, West Sussex, ZODO MV - Sparkling
Bronze awards
Bluebell Vineyard, Uckfield, East Sussex, Ashdown Chasselas, Ashdown Rose - still, Hindleap Blanc de Blanc, Hindleap Classic Cuvee, Hindleap MV Classic Cuvee - sparkling
Ashling Park, Chichester, West Sussex, Ashling Park Bacchus - still
Bewl Water Vineyard, Wadhurst, East Sussex, Bacchus, Pinot Noir Owners Reserve - still, Blanc de Noirs - sparkling
Nutbourne Vineyards Ltd, Pulborough, West Sussex, Pinot Noir - still, Barrel reserve - still
Tinwood Estate, Chichester, West Sussex, Brut - sparkling, Tinwood Estate Blanc de Blancs – sparkling
Carr Taylor, Hastings, East Sussex, Brut – sparkling
Bolney Wine Estate, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, Lychgate Rose - still, Cuvee Rose - sparkling
Dillons Vineyard, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, Dillons Bacchus, Dillons Rose - still
Everflyht, Hassocks, West Sussex, Everflyht Brut NV - sparkling
Henners Vineyard, Herstmonceux, East Sussex, Henners Brut, Henners Brut Rose - sparkling
Davenport Vineyards, Rotherfield, East, Limney Estate – sparkling
Hidden Spring Vineyard, Heathfield, East Sussex, Pinot Gris - still