Wingstop UK unveils first new flavour: hot honey glaze

Wingstop UK, the ultimate experience for iconic wing flavours to enjoy with family and friends, today launches Hot Honey Glaze, its first new flavour in seven years. Available in all 62 Wingstop UK locations across the UK, the new flavour combines the smooth sweetness of honey with a slow build of fiery heat in a sticky glaze.

Hot Honey Glaze will join 10 other flavours on the Wingstop UK menu, all of which are available to be hand sauced-and-tossed on classic and boneless wings, tenders and the chicken burger. Hot Honey Rub is a favourite in the US, and the UK has been calling for Wingstop UK to launch a similar flavour for years.

“The wait is finally over.We have been flooded with requests to launch a new Hot Honey flavour and, now, it’s time to reward our loyal fans with a new go-to flavour.” saidChris Sherriff, CEO at Wingstop UK, “The sweet heat sensation will be something our audience is familiar with, but they’ll be surprised by our take on Hot Honey Glaze. Trust me, it’s a flavour that sticks.”

To launch the highly anticipated new flavour, Wingstop UK worked with rapper Headie One and radio presenter and DJ Tiffany Calver on a campaign video, drawing inspiration from Hot Honey Glaze’s sweet and fiery flavour profile. Headie’s character ‘DJ HH’, a quiet storm radio host at Flavour FM, brings the smooth and sensual vibes as he takes a call from Tiffany. Reimagining R&B nostalgia for a Gen-Z audience, the campaign provides a new take on a familiar flavour and reinforces Wingstop UK’s deep connection to UK music and culture.

In addition to new product development, Wingstop UK’s expansion is showing no signs of slowing down. Since launching in 2018, the brand has grown to 62 locations with a team of over 2,700 nationwide. With more than 20 new sites set to open by the end of the year, the momentum is only building. The company’s rapid rise hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Wingstop UK recently securing 162nd place on the Financial Times’ FT1000 list of the UK’s fastest-growing companies, the highest ranked restaurant in the listing.

“Wingstop UK is the nation’s flavour destination. This is why we’ve spent months perfecting Hot Honey Glaze to make sure it delivers the kind of bold and iconic taste our loyal fans expect,” Sherriff added, “Sweet-heat is having a moment, and we wanted to create something that keeps people coming back for more. Available for a limited time only, for dine-in, delivery, and click-and-collect, we’re excited to launch our first new flavour in the UK. Get it while you can – nothing good lasts forever!”