Winter might be on the way but a Chichester company will still be growing strawberries

Strawberries can now be grown all year round at The Summer Berry Company

Fresh, local strawberries at Christmas is now possible as The Summer Berry Company is using its new year-round strawberry production to maintain a steady supply of berry donations throughout the year – including donations to those in need.

The Colworth company recently unveiled its Green Energy Solution, which has enabled the supplier to become one of the first to grow strawberries 12 months a year, supplying major retailers Tesco, Sainsbury's and M&S with Britain’s iconic fruit in the depths of winter.

A substantial quantity of these year-round British strawberries have and will be donated to two major UK based charities.

The Chichester-based supplier has longstanding relationships with local food donation organisations UK Harvest and The Big Difference, and has donated a total of 22,000 punnets of fresh strawberries to local primary and secondary schools, as well as critical events for the community such as Bognor Hospital Fete and Qatar Goodwood festival this year – with the Green Energy Solution allowing locally grown strawberries to be donated over winter.

Among the varieties being donated is the Summer Berry Company’s Fandango strawberry, which is the only strawberry in the world to receive a Superior Taste Award in 2024, having been granted the highest possible award of three stars by a panel of 250 chefs and sommeliers – making it currently one of the tastiest strawberries in the world.

“As growers we invest in the earth and we believe it’s essential to give back and share the resulting harvest with those in need,” Bartosz Pinkosz, UK Operations Director says of the donations this year, "Our year-round production means we can support our communities even through the winter months, not with offcuts or unwanted produce, but the highest-quality fruit.”

Commenting on the relationship with The Summer Berry Company, Nigel Boshein, Community Outreach and Engagement Officer at UKHarvest explains: "Thanks to this generous donation of fresh berries, we can ensure that our Community Food Hub users are able to access highly nutritious fruit to share among their households throughout the summer and winter months. Knowing that we have these donations actually encourages more people to the hubs. Thank you to everyone at The Summer Berry Company for their ongoing support."