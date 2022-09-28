Winter Wilson play Eastbourne date

Winter Wilson

A spokesman said: “When Mike Harding dubbed Winter Wilson as one of the hardest working duos on the circuit, he'd clearly done his homewor​k.

"In 2019 ​aside from touring around the UK, Winter Wilson performed in Australia, Spain, Belgium and Canada. They also released Live & Unconventional, the long-awaited live album, recorded on tour and at Cropredy Festival with folk rock icons Fairport Convention.

“It is in live performance where these two really excel.

"Now in their ninth year as full-time musicians, Kip Winter and Dave Wilson bring a sense of intimacy to every venue, blending superb, often hard-hitting original songs, stunning harmonies and musicianship with sometimes hilarious humour and tales of life on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kip (vocals, accordion, guitar, flute) ​simply has a voice to die for whilst Dave (vocals, guitar and banjo) is now rightly recognised as being amongst the top tier of British songwriters, with his songs sung in folk clubs across the UK and beyond. Together, their voices are sublime. You will laugh; you may cry. You will certainly want to see them again!”

Dave Wilson was born and raised in Sleaford, Lincolnshire.

He bought his first (Yamaha) guitar aged 17 and taught himself to play from the David Bowie song book. He started writing songs regularly when he began attending Boston Folk Club in the early 1980s.

Dave's songs have been covered by musicians all over the UK and beyond, the best known being Storm Around Tumbledown which has been recorded by Vin Garbutt and Anthony John Clarke amongst others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kip Winter was born West Germany although her family lived in Holland at the time.