Wisborough Green restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Haywards Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Bat And Ball Country Pub, Newpound, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst was given the maximum score after assessment on January 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 251 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 226 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Related topics:Food Standards AgencyBillingshurst

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice