Wisborough Green restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Haywards Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Bat And Ball Country Pub, Newpound, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst was given the maximum score after assessment on January 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 251 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 226 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.