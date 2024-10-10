Wiston Estate in TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wiston Estate in West Sussex is delighted to announce that both Chalk Restaurant and the Wiston Tour & Tastings have been awarded with prestigious ‘TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards’. These awards are given to businesses with consistently strong customer reviews, and are among the top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor, demonstrating a commitment to hospitality excellence.

Since opening in December 2021 this is a great achievement in what has been a challenging climate for hospitality businesses.

Opening Chalk and the winery tours is part of Wiston’s bigger picture plan to welcome more people onto the beautiful estate in the South Downs.

The team at Wiston have been blown away by the amazing consistency of positive reviews Chalk has received recently.

“It is a great testament to our young and talented team who are so dedicated to giving people the best experience they can when they visit,” Kirsty Goring, Brand Director.

The ‘Wiston Tour & Tasting’ was also named the Gold Medal Winner at the Beautiful South Awards last year for ‘Best Educational Experience’. “We find that our winery tour really helps visitors understand the process of how we make wines here in Sussex – as well as allowing them to taste a selection of our wines.”

Chalk – open Wednesday to Sunday for A La Carte lunch. The Set Estate Dinner is served on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Wiston Wine Tours – various options are available throughout the week – Wednesday to Sunday.

More information can be found at www.wistonestate.com – or contact [email protected]