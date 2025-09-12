Worthing bakery Piglet's Pantry launches first shop, selling pies and cakes at Brighton Railway Station

Worthing-based bakery Piglet's Pantry has launched its first retail outlet, selling pies and cakes at Brighton Railway Station.

The business is celebrating its 15th year but this is its first shop, based on the station concourse.

Lara Cusack, head of marketing, said: "It is our first retail outlet and what is good is that for the first time, we are able to speak to our customers face-to-face and hear what they want. It also means they can try things out."

The unit was completely empty, so Piglet's Pantry has kitted it out from scratch, with the company pink prominent.

Lara said: "It is really exciting news, opening our first retail outlet. We want to see how it works and what people like. The idea will be to keep swapping different things in and out, so there will be new things to try, and we will have seasonal specials.

"We are offering bacon and sausage baps in the mornings for commuters and there are coffees and soft drinks, too. People can pick up an afternoon tea for one or for two, and boxes of six cakes.

"This is the first time we have been able to do more of a pick and mix option. On the website, we can't mix the cakes up but here we can make up a box to order, mixing and matching the cakes people choose."

The doughnuts are a fairly new addition to the menu, previously available only to corporate clients, as they are not suitable for sending by post.

The shop is open seven days a week, 7am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5pm Sunday. Loyalty cards are available.

Piglets Pantry made its name with its pies at the Amex Stadium with Brighton & Hove Albion FC – a deal that continues to this day.